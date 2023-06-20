The Graph (GRT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32.00 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $950.33 million and $32.00 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,682,146,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,052,458,309 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

