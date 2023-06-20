The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Down 7.4% in May

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

GBX stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $39.52.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after buying an additional 74,051 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after buying an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.