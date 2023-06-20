The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 247.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.20. 879,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,210. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

