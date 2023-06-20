Threshold (T) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Threshold has a market cap of $182.86 million and $8.41 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01842515 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $4,406,125.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

