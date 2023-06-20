TiraVerse Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TVRS)

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. One TiraVerse token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TiraVerse has a total market cap of $898,233.37 and $1.06 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TiraVerse has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About TiraVerse

TiraVerse was first traded on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000899 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

