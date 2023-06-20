Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.39 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.74 billion and approximately $4.83 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004929 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018452 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014008 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,131.11 or 0.99933946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.38764759 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $4,791,129.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

