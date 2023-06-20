TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $249.58

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $249.58 and last traded at $245.04, with a volume of 30144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.99.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in TopBuild by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,058 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

