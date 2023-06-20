Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $15.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Ciena comprises 1.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Ciena worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 650,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,822. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $549,224. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

