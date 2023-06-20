Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 2,336 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Dolby Laboratories worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $38,977,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,601,000 after acquiring an additional 182,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 167,462 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,298,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,895.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,298,044.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,177 shares of company stock worth $7,014,249. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. 87,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

