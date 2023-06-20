TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI) Trading Down 0%

TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI – Get Rating) traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$33.49 and last traded at C$33.49. 186,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 119,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.50.

TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.49.

TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.