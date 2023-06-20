TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0711 on Major Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, TRON has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.10 billion and approximately $202.84 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009105 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002122 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002701 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000971 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,019,122,691 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

