Truist Financial Lowers agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $27.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.79% from the company’s previous close.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.28.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Performance

AGL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 394,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,820. agilon health has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

Insider Activity

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,181.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,145.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,181.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,255,648 shares of company stock worth $1,960,820,016. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in agilon health by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in agilon health by 31.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in agilon health by 228.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.