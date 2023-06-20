Ultra 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $62.95 million and $1.10 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,340.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00388670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00090511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018114 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00031003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002931 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1768471 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $894,106.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

