UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $59,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.5 %

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.59. The stock had a trading volume of 685,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $290.31 and a twelve month high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

