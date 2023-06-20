UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.88. 732,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,178. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

