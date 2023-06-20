UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,682 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.4% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $85,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $4.58 on Tuesday, hitting $923.60. 58,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,610. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $590.33 and a 12 month high of $964.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $918.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $859.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

