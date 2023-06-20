Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lifted by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNP traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,178. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

