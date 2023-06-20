Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

UNP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.44. 269,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,806. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.22 and a 200 day moving average of $202.21. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

