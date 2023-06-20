uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) COO Pierre Caloz Sells 2,920 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $54,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QURE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. 828,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,818. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. uniQure has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth $50,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth $117,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

