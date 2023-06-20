United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76.
Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. United States Steel has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.13.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 71.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
