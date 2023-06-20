United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. United States Steel has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 71.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.