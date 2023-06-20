Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Trading Down 3.4%

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U – Get Rating) was down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.09 and last traded at C$5.11. Approximately 1,332,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 738,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

The company has a market cap of C$768.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.11.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

