USDD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.14 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. USDD has a market capitalization of $732.52 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 732,785,335 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

