Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,078 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.97. 4,156,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,793,438. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

