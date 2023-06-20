Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lifted by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.52. 704,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,241. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

