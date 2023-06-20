Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after buying an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.36. 138,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

