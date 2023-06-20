Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.36. The stock had a trading volume of 138,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

