Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,095,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 662,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

