Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFMF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.34. 5,412 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $180.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.99.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

