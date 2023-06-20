Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 16.1% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.09. 501,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,380. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

