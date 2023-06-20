Velas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $900,083.19 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $34.04 million and approximately $900,083.19 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00042816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,465,311,549 coins and its circulating supply is 2,465,311,546 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

