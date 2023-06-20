Venu Venugopal Sells 3,566 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $37,977.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 402,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,694.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Venu Venugopal sold 7,152 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $69,231.36.

Udemy Trading Down 0.8 %

Udemy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. 486,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.76. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Udemy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 141.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

