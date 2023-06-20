Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.40

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 94419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.
Veradigm Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of Veradigm
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
Further Reading
