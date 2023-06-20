Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $48.53 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003494 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007105 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

