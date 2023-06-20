VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

VICI Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

VICI opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in VICI Properties by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,429,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852,465 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

