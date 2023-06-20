Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Trading Up 0.8%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 38,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 57,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

