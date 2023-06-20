Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.97 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.21.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,760,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,035,964. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 179.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

