Wanchain Price Tops $0.18 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.61 million and $614,672.82 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00030862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000904 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,700,338 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

