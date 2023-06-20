WAX Price Reaches $0.0435 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $144.25 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,001,546,258 coins and its circulating supply is 3,318,234,021 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,001,099,418.1956944 with 3,317,787,184.829487 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04183446 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $3,379,460.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

