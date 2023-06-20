Wealth Management Resources Inc. Sells 1,032 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

