Wedmont Private Capital Buys 238 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.7 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $313.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $321.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.32.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,955. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

