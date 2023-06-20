Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 25,623 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

