Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

