Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock worth $647,273,318. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $334.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.22. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.