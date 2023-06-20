Wedmont Private Capital Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $195.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.