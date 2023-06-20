Wedmont Private Capital Sells 786 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

