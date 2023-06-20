Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 3rd

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

GDO opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Dividend History for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.