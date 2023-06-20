Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 3rd

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

GDO opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

