Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HIX opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

