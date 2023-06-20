Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HIX opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $5.96.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
