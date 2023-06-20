Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DMO opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

