Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DMO opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO)
- Industrials Shine As Ametek, Cintas, Eaton Trade At New Highs
- NVIDIA vs. AMD: How To Decide Which Is The Better Stock For You
- Medical Stocks Waters, Agilent, Illumina Show Growth Potential
- Uber’s Focus On Cash Flow Is Transforming The Brand
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.