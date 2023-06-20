Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of WEA opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 80,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

