Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of WEA opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.80.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
