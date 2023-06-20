WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CAO Sells $496,270.28 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WSC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. 1,486,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,495,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,624,000 after purchasing an additional 793,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

